NI ROCKS Recommends "The Great Escape" by JAILBIRDS

“The Great Escape” is the debut album from Irish band Jailbirds and it was released on 5th July by Golden Robot Records. Although based in Dublin, the band was actually formed by two Australians who had ended up living there. Jailbirds released an EP in 2017 and have secured some great support slots over the last couple of years. The track “Nothing Good Lasts Forever” opened the Friday NI Rocks Show on 14th June and “Thrill of the Chase” is on the Show on 26th July.

Singer and guitarist Axel McDonald and his brother, drummer Jay, are from Sydney, Australia, but they ended up in Dublin and started a band alongside guitarist Ed Orr and bass player Jamie Trimble. In January 2017 the band released a six track EP called “Break The Silence”. I saw them perform live for the first time in June 2017 when they supported Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown in Belfast. They’ve also supported bands such as The Answer, Y&T and Anvil as well as doing their own headline tours.





Jailbirds have released a video for the single “Thrill of the Chase” and they’ll be playing the Jagermeister Stage at the Bloodstock Festival on 11th August.





Check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jailbirdsireland/





