NI ROCKS Recommends "Enigma Fire" by VISIONATICA

“Enigma Fire” is the second album from German symphonic metal band Visionatica and it was released on 12th July by Frontiers Music. The female fronted band formed in Bavaria in 2013 and released their debut album in 2016 before signing with Frontiers. I played the first single from the album, “The Pharoah”, on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in April and the second single “Fear” on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 16th July.

Visionatica was formed in 2013 by classically trained singer Tamara Amedova and guitarist Manuel Buhl and they released their debut album “Force of Luna” in 2016. The band listed their influences as Nightwish, Epica, Within Temptation and many of their songs had a mythological influence.





Drummer Gerhard Spanner has been with the band since 2014, but there have been a few changes in bass player over the years with Tim Zahn joining the band in 2018.

The first single “The Pharaoh” was about ancient astronauts and Ancient Egypt, whilst the latest single “Roxana The Great” is about the wife of Alexander The Great in Macedonia and “To The Fallen Roma” tells the story of the Sinti and Roma who died in Auschwitz. Winterstorm singer Michael Liewald who performed a duet with Amedova on the first album, returns to sing on the track “Rise From The Ashes”.

Check out the band’s website - http://www.visionatica.de/

