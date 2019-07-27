NI ROCKS Recommends "Between Wild Landscapes And Deep Blue Seas" by HOLLOW HAZE

“Between Wild Landscapes And Deep Blue Seas” is the new, rather eloquently titled, album from Italian band Hollow Haze and their first since reforming after a short-lived disbanding. It was released by Frontiers Music on 12th July and the album title reflects tracks that focus on life and adventures. The tracks themselves blend melodic, heavy and symphonic influences. The single “Oblivion” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in April and “Destinations” on 28th June.

Hollow Haze was formed by guitarist Nick Savio in 2003 and they released six studio albums before disbanding in 2015. Their self-titled debut album was released in 2006 and the original singer and drummer left in 2008 just before the release of the second album “The Hanged Man”, followed shortly after by the original bass player. The third and fourth albums, “End of A Dark Era” (2010) and “Poison In Black” (2012) featured singer Alessandro Sonato, whilst “Countdown to Revenge” in 2013 featured Fabio Lione on vocals. The final album, released in 2015 before Savio left to form the band Eternal Idol with Lione, featured a number of vocalists including Mats Levén and Amanda Somerville. The video for "An Ancient Story" from that album actually features Giorgia Colleluori (later of Eternal Idol and now Sinner) although she doesn't appear on the album.





After leaving Eternal Idol, Savio decide to reform Hollow Haze. He was joined again by bass player Davide Cestaro who had been part of the band since the third album in 2010. Drummer Camillo Colleluori who had also been part of Hollow Haze during the same period was replaced in 2017 by Paolo Caridi. The new singer is Fabio Dessi from the band Arthemis.

Check out the band’s website at http://www.hollowhaze.com/

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!