NI ROCKS Recommends "Out of Connection" by SINHERESY

“Out of Connection” is the third album from Italian symphonic/melodic metal band SinHeresY and it was released on 26th July by Scarlet Records. The band formed in 2009 and features shared male / female lead vocals. Fans of bands like Amaranthe and Delain would definitely want to check out the album. I played the tracks “Out of Connection” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 28th June and “Zero One” on 19th July.

The band’s lineup has been fairly constant since its formation in 2009. The vocalists are Cecilia Petrini and Stefano Sain, with Lorenzo Pasutto on guitars and Davide Sportiello on bass and keyboards. Original drummer Alex Vescovi departed in 2017 and Simone Morettin now plays drums for live performances. Daniele Girardelli played keyboards for the band between 2011 and 2017.





SinHeresY released their debut album “Paint The World” in 2013 before signing to Scarlet Records and releasing the album “Domino” in 2017. The latest album is mixed and mastered by Jacon Hansen who has worked with Volbeat, Amaranthe, Epica and many others.

Check out the band’s website at https://www.sinheresy.com/





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!



