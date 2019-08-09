NI ROCKS Recommends "Horrors" by MOLD

“Horrors” is the debut album from Swedish rock band MoLD and it was released on 26th July by GMR Music. The band shouldn’t be confused with the Manchester band of the same name. The new album is being released via Plastic Head Distribution and our friends at Work Hard PR brought it to our attention. I included the album’s opening track “Horsemen Riding” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 26th July.

MoLD was formed in Stockholm a few years ago by two musicians who had initially met as teenagers but now, years later, decided to start a band together. That was vocalist / guitarist Johan Liljeberg and guitarist Mattias Ekstig. They brought on-board drummer Per-Ake Lithner and bass player Peter Lundgren before starting to rehearse and secure some local gigs.

Along the road to recording and releasing “Horrors”, the band have been kicked out of their initial rehearsal room, accidentally set fire to their Marshall amp and lost their initial recordings during a flood at their basement studio. It must have come as a huge relief to finally get the album released after it was mixed by Tomas Skogsberg at Sunlight Studio in Stockholm and mastered by Alan Douches in New York.

The band lists classic rock legends Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and AC/DC as influences alongside Foo Fighters, Muse and Clutch. A video has been released for the track “Breaking Bones”.

Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/MoLDuniverse





