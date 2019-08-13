NI ROCKS Recommends "Nothing But Wild" by THE NEW ROSES

“Nothing But Wild” is the fourth album from German rockers The New Roses and it was released by Napalm Records on 2nd August. The band formed officially in 2012 and had released a couple of albums before they caught my attention in 2017. Since then I’ve played tracks from the third and fourth albums a few times on the Shows and had already purchased “Nothing But Wild” on iTunes before it appeared in our inbox. The track “Down By The River” was on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 12th July, followed by “Glory Road” on 9th August.

The New Roses trace their roots back to 2007 when singer Timmy Rough and drummer Urban Berz started performing together, but it was 2012 before guitarist Dizzy Presley and bass player Stefan Kassner joined and the band officially formed. An EP was released in 2012 and the debut album “Without A Trace” followed in 2013. The title track from that album featured on “Sons of Anarchy”. Presley and Kassner left in 2014 and were replaced by current members Norman Bites and Hardy.





After signing with Napalm Records in 2015 the band released their second album, “Dead Man’s Voice”, in 2016, followed by “One More For The Road” in 2017.

The New Roses have toured extensively around Europe over the years and made numerous festival appearances. They did their first USA shows in 2018 and were part of the Kiss Kruise.

Check out the band’s website at https://thenewroses.com





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!