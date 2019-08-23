NI ROCKS Recommends "Roxy Blue" by ROXY BLUE

American band Roxy Blue returns with the release of a self-titled album through Frontiers Music on 9th August. The band had formed in Memphis in 1989 and released the album “Want Some?” in 1992 before splitting shortly afterwards. That album eventually gained some recognition and something of an iconic / cult status. The band has recently reformed and recorded their first new tracks in almost thirty years. “Silver Lining” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in June and “Rockstar Junkie” on 16th August. There will be more from the band on the Show very soon.

Roxy Blue formed in 1989 and featured Todd Poole on vocals, Sid Fletcher on guitar, Josh Weil on bass and Scotty Trammelll on drums. Within a couple of years the band had been signed to Geffen; apparently after some assistance from Jani Lane from Warrant. The album “Want Some?” was recorded with producer Mike Clink who had worked on “Appetite for Destruction”. By 1992 the glam metal genre was in rapid decline however and the band split up not long after the album release.





The scene for Roxy Blue’s return was set in 2013 when FnA Records released three albums. “Want Some More” featured demo recording of tracks that had been destined for a second album. “Stripped” featured alternative versions of some tracks from the first album and some unreleased tracks. And “Live At Nightmares” was a live recording made prior to the release of “Want Some?”





Roxy Blue reunited in 2016 with original members Poole, Weil and Trammell alongside new guitarist Jeffrey Wade Caughron. They played a few festivals and then commenced work on the new album after being signed to Frontiers. The new tracks are heavier sounding than those on the debut album but should meet with approval from both old fans and new.

Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/OfficialRoxyBlue/





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!