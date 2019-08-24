NI ROCKS Recommends "Subway to the Stars" by SPREAD EAGLE

Frontiers Music have a growing reputation for working with new bands, but they also continue to do what they’ve done for many years – releasing great new albums from bands that first formed in the 80’s or 90’s. This month there were three such releases – I’ve already posted about the Roxy Blue album. Another release worth checking out is “Subway To The Stars”, the exellent new album from Spread Eagle that was released on 9th August. The band had released two albums in the early 90’s and reformed in 2006, but this is their first new album since then. The track “Grand Slam” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in June and there will be more from the band on the Show very soon.

Spread Eagle formed in New York in 1989 with singer Ray West, guitarist Paul DiBartolo, bass player Rob De Luca and drummer Tommi Gallo. They were quickly signed to MCA/Universal Records and released their self-titled debut album in 1990. Drummer Gallo departed in 1992 ahead of the release of a second album, “Open To The Public” in 1993. Unable to survive in the changing rock scene, Spread Eagle split in 1995.

In 2006 West and De Luca reformed the band and the band’s first album was remastered and re-released. Spread Eagle did a small number of shows with Chris Caffery on guitar and John Macaluso on drums. Dennis Kimak took over as guitarist until 2012 when he was replaced with current band-member Ziv Shalev. Rob’s cousin Rik De Luca joined the band as drummer in 2010. Rob De Luca has also been part of Sebastian Bach’s band since 2005 and of UFO since 2008. West also fronts a metal band called Weapons of Anew which released an album in 2017.





After several years of touring Spread Eagle signed with Frontiers Music in January 2018 and commenced working on their first album of new material in over twenty five years.

