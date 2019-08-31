NI ROCKS Recommends "Last Place on Earth" by ARDOURS

“Last Place on Earth” is the debut album from Italian band Ardours and it was released on 9th August by Frontiers Music. The band features Mariangela Demurtas, who is the Italian singer for Norwegian gothic metal band Tristania, as well as multi-instrumentalist and producer Kris Laurent. The Ardours sound is more rock and 80’s influenced than the Tristania albums. The track “Last Moments” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in May and “The Mist” is included on the Show on 30th August.

Mariangela joined Tristania in 2007 following the departure of Vibeke Stene and she has released two albums with them – “Rubicon” in 2010 and their latest “Darkest White” in 2013. She also recorded with her husband’s band Moonspell in 2017 and 2018 and was one of the vocalists on “Return To Eden” by Timo Tolkki’s Avalon earlier this year.

Kris Laurent had worked with Mariangela in Italy before she moved to Norway with Tristania and they remained in contact Together they formed Ardours in 2015 and commenced work on what was to become “Last Place on Earth”. Tristania drummer Tarald Lie also became involved in the album and the ten tracks reflect a mixture of rock, metal and gothic influences.

