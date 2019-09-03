NI ROCKS Recommends "Eighteenth Hour" by EIGHTEENTH HOUR

Pennsylvanian band Eighteenth Hour released their new self-titled album through Escape Music on 23rd August. The band has actually released six previous studio albums since forming in 2000, but this is the first time that I had heard anything by them. As I liked what I heard, but didn’t know much about the band, I arranged to do an interview via e-mail which you can read here – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3646-ni-rocks-interview-with-david-zullo-from-eighteenth-hour.html . The track “Where The Truth Lies” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 5th July and “In Denial” on the Show on 19th July.

Eighteenth Hour formed in 2000 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and released their first album not long after. The current line-up has been together since 2003 and features Geoff Houser on vocals and guitar, David Zullo on guitar, Jim Touchton on bass and Tom Chaffier on drums.





Between 2001 and 2012 Eighteenth Hour released six studio albums. The band then maintained a lower profile for some time – for reasons explained by David in the interview, but which included the drummer suffering a wrist injury. They then released an acoustic EP in 2017 and opened for Bon Jovi in Allentown in 2018. The link to Escape Music was established by the band’s producer Brian J. Anthony who had been working with the label on other projects.

Check out the band’s website at http://www.eighteenthhour.com/





