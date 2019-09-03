NI ROCKS Recommends "I Belong" by JIMI ANDERSON GROUP

“I Belong” is the second album from the Jimi Anderson Group and it was released on 30th August by AOR Heaven. The band showcases the vocal talents of Scottish singer Jimi Anderson who fronted the band Sahara / The Hardline before later joining tribute bands A Foreigner’s Journey and then Legends of AOR. The track “Wonderful Tokyo Nights” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 2nd August.

Jimi Anderson formed his first band in 1978 – mainly performing Rush and Deep Purple racks – and in the mid 80’s he formed the band Sahara, which later became The Hardline. That band toured the UK for five years before splitting; but Jimi kept performing, even appearing on national television on Michael Barrymore’s show in the late 90’s. He fronted tribute band A Foreigner’s Journey for four years before forming the band Legends of AOR.





In 2012 an EP called “Welcome to the Revolution” was released. That was followed in 2015 by the first album from the Jimi Anderson Group, entitled appropriately “Longtime Comin”. After signing with AOR Heaven the band commenced working on the new album “I Belong”.





The album was recorded at FML Studios in Motherwell with Sandy Jones who did all the bass and drum programming as well as some of the guitars. Guitarists Dave Cuthbert and Graeme Duffin also contribute to the album.





Check out the website at http://www.jimianderson.co.uk/

