NI ROCKS Recommends "Greetings From Rocketland" by ROCKETT LOVE

Swedish band Rockett Love released their second album. “Greetings from Rocketland”, through AOR Heaven on 30th August. The band formed in 2015 and released their debut album in 2017. The new album was produced by Erik Mårtensson from Eclipse & WET. I included the track “Take Me Home” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 30th August.

Singer Daniel Samuelsson and guitarist Stefan Westerlund formed Rockett Love in 2015. They commenced work on an EP, recruiting guitarist Gustav Eklund, bass player Dennis Vestman and drummer Fredrik Ahlin. A single called “Rocket Love” was released in June 2016 and was well received. The band then went into the studio to record their debut album “Grab The Rocket” and this was released by AOR Heaven in April 2017.

Work on “Greetings from Rocketland” commenced in the band’s own studio in early 2018 and the album features twelve melodic rock tracks mixed by Mårtensson.

Check out the band on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/rockettlovesyou/





