NI ROCKS Recommends "A New Evil" by THE FERRYMEN

“A New Evil” is the second album from The Ferrymen and it was released via Frontiers Music on 11th October. The band features singer Ronnie Romero, guitarist Magnus Karlsson and drummer Mike Terrana. Karlsson, who also wrote the tracks and plays bass and keyboards on the album as well as guitar, was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show last week, when we played four tracks from the album. The singles “A New Evil” and “Bring Me Home” had both been included on the Show previously as well.

Chilean born singer Ronnie Romero will be known by many as the frontman for Richie Blackmore’s latest version of Rainbow. However, he also released three albums with his own band Lords of Black and now fronts CoreLeoni as well as The Ferrymen. The second CoreLeoni album was released recently; as were several albums that he provided guest vocals for – “Furyborn” by Chaos Magic, “Santa Muerte” by Sinner and “Revelation” by Michael Schenker Fest.

Magnus Karlsson is a prolific song-writer, musician and producer. Check out the interview for more information – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3674-ni-rocks-interview-with-magnus-karlsson.html . Karlsson is also a member of Primal Fear and has released albums as Magnus Karlsson’ Free Fall as well as with Kiske / Somerville, Starbreaker etc. Drummer Mike Terrana was part of the Axel Rudi Pell band for fifteen years and has worked with many other artists such as Tarja Turunen, Rage, Masterplan and Yngwie Malmsteen.

“A New Evil” is a great album with eleven excellent melodic metal tracks. Definitely one you’ll want to check out!

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site