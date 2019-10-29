NI ROCKS Recommends "The Sky is the Limit" by STARGAZER

“The Sky is the Limit” is the second album from Norwegian band Stargazer and it was released on 11th October by Mighty Music. It has been almost ten years since the release of the band’s debut album and there have been some line-up changes over that period. The new album was produced by Soren Andersen (whose own solo album we published a recommendation for very recently). The track “The Sky is the Limit” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in July and “So Now You’re Leaving” was included on the Show on 27th September.

Stargazer was formed in 2008 by guitarist William Ernstsen and vocalist Tore André Helgemo. Both had been in the band F.R.I.E.N.D. which formed in 2001 and released an EP in 2005. The band’s self-titled debut album was released in 2009 and also included Morten Skaget on bass and Steinar Krokstad on drums.

On the latest album, Ernstsen and Helgemo are joined by drummer BP Hovik and bass player Erik Svendgaard. There are additional contributions from original bass player Skaget and from drummer Morten Skogstad; both of whom played on the TNT album “Intuition” back in 1989.





Check out the band’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stargazertheband/





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site



