NI ROCKS Recommends "Afterglow" by JD MILLER

“Afterglow” is the third album from Swedish band JD Miller and it was released on 18th October by Mighty Music. The band formed in 2011 and has been acknowledged for their heavy AOR sound. This latest album is seen as their most ambitious to date. The track “The Desire” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in June and “Icarus” was on the Show on 18th October.

JD Miller formed in 2011 and released their debut album “Grand Intentions” in 2014. That was followed by “World War X” in 2017. The latest album was mixed and mastered by Mikael Andersson at MRG Studios and features eleven tracks.

Inevitably there have been a few line-up changes over the years, although the same core group has worked together on the last two albums. JD Miller are Peter Halldén on vocals, Emil Erikkson on drums and Elias Fröjd on guitar; with Chris David playing bass on the album and Mineal Bielinski covering the live shows.

Check out the band’s website at http://jdmiller.rocks/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!



