NI ROCKS Recommends "Ice Breaker" by REXORIA

Swedish band Rexoria released their second album, “Ice Breaker”, through Pride & Joy Music on 18th October. The female fronted melodic metal band formed in 2016 and released a couple of EPs before their debut album appeared in early 2018. I posted a recommendation for that album as well. The track “Roaring” from the new album was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 8th November.

Rexoria formed in 2016 and the line-up has remained unchanged through the release of the two albums to date. It features singer Frida Ohlin, guitarist Cristofer Svensson, bass guitar player Jonas Gustavsson and drummer Martin Gustavsson. An EP called “Moments of Insanity” was released in 2016 and that was followed by another called “The World Unknown” in 2017. The debut album “Queen of Light” was released in January 2018 via Pride & Joy Music.





The new album features twelve tracks. The last of these is the Swedish song “Vår Verklinghet” which features vocals from Niklas Isfeldt of Dream Evil.

Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/rexoriamusic/





