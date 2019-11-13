NI ROCKS Recommends "Curse of the Fallen" by CONJURING FATE

“Curse of the Fallen” is the second album from local band Conjuring Fate and it is released on 15th November via Pure Steel Records - https://www.puresteel-records.com/releases/view/646/Curse_Of_The_Fallen . The band’s debut album was released on the same label in 2017 and it has featured regularly on our playlists. So far I’ve included a couple of tracks from the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show – “No Escape” was on the Show on 11th October, followed by “Journey’s End” on 25th October. You can be assured that there will be more to follow!

Conjuring Fate trace their roots back to 2005, but it was 2008 before they played their first gigs and their debut EP “House on Haunted Hill” wasn’t released until 2014. Videos were released for the EP’s title track and for “Dr Frankenstein”. In 2017 the band signed with Pure Steel Records and their debut album “Valley of Shadows” was released that June.





Over the years Conjuring Fate have supported touring artists such as Blaze Bayley, Blitzkrieg, Diamond Head, Grim Reaper, Graham Bonnet and Geoff Tate as well as playing numerous gigs locally and further afield. The band will be supporting the release of the new album with gigs in Cork on 16th November, Belfast on 23rd November and Scotland on 7th December. There have already been some gig announcements for 2020, including an appearance in France in October.





Conjuring Fate are Tommy Daly on vocals, Phil Horner and Karl Gibson on guitars, Steve Legear on bass and Niall McGrotty on drums.





Check out the band’s website at https://www.conjuringfate.com/





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





About “NI Rocks Recommends”