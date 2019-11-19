NI ROCKS Recommends "Aequilibrium" by NOVERIA

Italian progressive power metal band Noveria released their latest album, “Aequilibrium” through Scarlet Records on 25th October. The band formed in 2013 and this is their third album – all released via Scarlet Records. There is a strong link between Noveria and Italian band DGM with a current and a former member of Noveria also being in the latter band, whilst DGM guitarist Simone Mularoni at Domination Studios has had a hand in all three albums. The track “Broken” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 15th November.

Noveria was formed by guitarist Francesco Mattei in 2013 following his return from four years in Finland. He recruited singer Francesco Corigliano, drummer Omar Campitelli, bass player Andrea Arcangeli and keyboard player Emanuele Casali. The latter two were also members of Italian progressive metal band DGM. That line-up has remained unchanged, with the exception of Casali, who was replaced in 2016 by Julien Spreutels. Founding member Francesco Mattei has also been the guitarist with Belgian band Ethernity since 2017 ( I posted a recommendation for that band’s latest album “The Human Race Extinction” in October 2018 – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/3455-ni-rocks-recommends-qthe-human-race-extinctionq-by-ethernity.html ).

Noveria released their debut album “Risen” through Scarlet Records in 2014. That was followed by the second album “Forsaken” in October 2016. This was a concept album focused on the theory of five stages of death developed by Elisabeth Kübler-Ross (the Kubler model): Denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. It was written in memory of someone lost to cancer.

Check out the band’s website at http://www.noveriametal.com/

