NI ROCKS Recommends "No Chaser" by ABLAZE

“No Chaser” is the debut album from Aussie rockers Ablaze and it got an official UK release on 1st November after originally being released in Australia last year. The band is currently in the UK on a tour centred around the Hard Rock Hell festival on 9th November and the Winterstorm Festival on 29th November. The single “Where’s My Drink?” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 8th November.

Ablaze formed in 2010 and, after initial performing covers, went on to start recording their own material. Their first single, “The Hard Way”, was released in 2014 and that was followed by the EP “No Turning Back” in 2016. The latter featured the single “Pick Your Poison”. The following year they released another single from that EP called “This Bitch Bites” and a CD/DVD fan pack entitled ‘Two’s Up’, which featured two tracks and a DVD featuring a ‘rockumentary’ about the band.





Over the years Ablaze has supported bands such as Electric Mary and The Screaming Eagles and they played the Southern Stars’ Festival alongside Jimmy Barnes, Richie Sambora, Orianthi etc. The Australian release of “No Chaser” in October 2018 was preceded by the release of the first single from the album, “Just A Taste”.

Check out the bands website at https://www.ablazeband.com/

