NI ROCKS Recommends "Undress Your Madness" by PRETTY MAIDS

If “Serpentine” was the one good track on the new Pretty Maids album “Undress Your Madness” and the rest were rubbish I’d still post a recommendation for it as that track is probably my song of the year!! Thankfully however the new album is full of great tracks and is likely to be one of my favourite releases of the year. It was released on 8th November by Frontiers Music. In addition to having played “Serpentine” on the Friday NI Rocks Show in September and October, I’ve also featured the tracks “Undress Your Madness” on 8th November and “Will You Still Kiss Me (If I See You In Heaven)” on 22nd November.

Danish band Pretty Maids formed back in 1981 and released their first album in 1984. Unlike many other bands of their era and genre, Pretty Maids have soldiered on, releasing albums on a regular basis for the next thirty-five years. “Undress Your Madness” is the band’s sixteenth studio album. This is the third of those I’ve posted a recommendation for, following on from “Louder Than Ever” in 2014 (this featured re-recordings of eight tracks previously released between 1994 and 2006 as well as four new songs) and “Kingmaker” in 2016.





Singer Ronnie Atkins and guitarist Ken Hammer are founding members of Pretty Maids and are the constant factor throughout the band’s almost thirty year history. There have been many other members over the years, but the band line-up is completed by Rene Shades on bass, Chris Laney on keyboards and Allan Sørensen on drums.





The album was produced by Jacob Hansen and was released by Frontiers in a number of formats, including vinyl picture-disc.





Check out the band’s website at https://www.prettymaids.dk/

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!



