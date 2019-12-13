NI ROCKS Recommends "The Revenant" by ADRIAN BENEGAS

Adrian Benegas is a Paraguayan keyboard player and composer, best known previously as founder of the band Tragul. On 15th November however he released his first solo album, called “The Revenant”, through Pride & Joy Music. All of the music and lyrics are written by Benegas, but he has brought in a number of guest vocalists to sing on the tracks. These include Ralf Scheepers from Primal Fear on the track “Servants of the Death” which was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 15th November.

Benegas formed his first band Pergana in 2008 when he was just nineteen. He released two EPs with that band before forming Abracadabra in 2015 and releasing two more EPs. In 2017 he went on to form Tragul, an international female-fronted collaboration that has released nine singles to date.





“The Revenant” is a concept album focused on a soul’s journey and Benegas has worked with fellow Paraguayans Diego Bogarin on guitar and bass and Seba Ramirez on drums. He also brought in four international vocalists. Ralf Scheepers from Primal Fear appears on on the opening track, whilst Henning Basse from Firewind collaborates with Spanish singer Zuberoa Aznárez from Tragul on three tracks. The vocalist on the other six tracks is Herbie Langhans from Voodoo Circle and Avantasia. Drummer Alex Holzwarth from Rhapsody of Fire, Avantasis, Tragul etc also appears on one track.





The album was produced by Benegas and all but the first track was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen.

Checkout the website - https://www.adrianbenegas.com/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!



