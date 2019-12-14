NI ROCKS Recommends "Tales of Bards & Beasts" by CRUSADE OF BARDS

“Tales of Bards & Beasts” is the debut album from Spanish symphonic metal band Crusade of Bards and it was released on 15th November by Pride & Joy Music. The band formed in Madrid in 2015 and the debut album features a number of guest performers. The track “The Rise of the Kraken” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 15th November.

Crusade of Bards are ‘Captain’ Eleanor Tenebre on vocals, Paolo ‘The Bard’ Andreotti on keyboards, Adrian ‘The Time Knitter’ Carrero on guitar, Lara ‘Percia’ Garrido on bass, Jorge ‘You’ Homobono on drums and Mery ‘Deep’ Red on cello.

The band’s bio states that they are a symphonic metal band that aims to mix classical and folk sounds with the power and harshness of modern heavy metal, bringing a unique identity to life.





Vocalist Henning Basse from Firewind appears on the track “An Ocean Between Us – Part II – Ulysses Cry” (he also appears on the Pride & Joy labels other release on 15th Nov – “The Revenant” by Adrian Benegas.) Singer Lady Ani from Last Days of Eden appears on the track “The Golden Vessel”.

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!