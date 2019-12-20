NI ROCKS Recommends "One" and "Unbroken" by CARL DIXON

On 25th October, Canadian singer Carl Dixon re-released his debut solo album “One” and on 29th November he followed that up with the release of a new album called “Unbroken”. Both albums were released on the AOR Heaven label. Dixon had fronted Canadian band Coney Hatch in the 80’s and went on to release his first solo album, “One”, in 1993. The re-release of that album was timed to coincide with the release of a new album called “Unbroken”. The track “One Good Reason” from “One” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 15th November; followed by “This Isn’t The End” from “Unbroken” on 7th December.

Carl Dixon found fame as the lead singer for Canadian band Coney Hatch; releasing three albums between 1982 and 1985 and touring across North America in support of Judas Priest’s “Screaming For Vengeance” tour and Iron Maiden’s “Piece of Mind” tour. He went on to write songs for other artists and for television, before releasing the album “One” in 1993. This album has 15 tracks and features Tim Harrington on bass, Mark Santer in drums, Mike Hall on guitar and Howie Bertolo on keyboards, alongside backing vocals from Dixon’s first wife Stella.





Dixon went on to join The Guess Who between 1997 and 2000 and again between 2004-08. During the intervening years he toured with April Wine. In 2008 Dixon was in an almost fatal car crash in Australia; surviving with multiple injuries and spending five months in hospital. He eventually returned to a reformed Coney Hatch and released the album “Four” in 2013.





The new solo album “Unbroken” is a collaboration with guitarist Robert Boebel from German bands Frontline and Phantom V, who also produced the album. Other performers include drummers Mark Santer and Dylan Gowan and bass player Hutch Bauer.





Check out the website at https://www.carldixon.com/





