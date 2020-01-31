NI ROCKS Recommends "Rock n Roll Heroes" by MALLET

“Rock n Roll Heroes” is the latest album from German band Mallet and it was released on 17th January via Baze Records. The band formed back in 1979 and this is their eight studio album. They initially started as a five-piece but since 1994 the line-up has stabilised as a three piece with just one of the original members remaining. The track “Rock n Roll Hero” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 17th January.

Mallet was formed in Wiesbaden in 1979 by current bass player Manfred Dünzl along with four others. Their first album “Dance With The Devil” was released in 1982, but it was to be another eight years before the second album “Everybody Needs Somebody” appeared in 1990. During the 90’s the band released two more studio albums, a live album and an EP. The following decade saw the release of two more live albums and another studio album. In 2013 they released the studio album “Quarter to Freedom” and then followed that in 2016 with “Man on Fire”.

The band play around 150 gigs a year including, for twenty years in a row, the European Bike Week in Austria. For several years they also performed a rock-ballet show called ‘Rock Around Barock’ with the Wiesbaden National Theatre.





The line-up of Manfred Dünzl on bass, Mario Gerhards on drums and Jürgen Rehberg on guitar and vocals has been together for more than twenty-five years, releasing six of the band’s eight albums together.

Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/www.mallet.de/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!