NI ROCKS Recommends "Rise" by REVOLUTION SAINTS

“Rise” is the third album from Revolution Saints and it was released on 24th January by Frontiers Music. The phrase ‘super-group’ is undoubtedly much over-used and I’m not sure who or what defines what a ‘super-group’ looks like. Whatever way you want to look at it though, Revolution Saints features three top-class musicians with years of experience performing in some of the biggest name bands in rock – Deen Castronovo, Doug Aldrich and Jack Blades. The track “When The Heartache Has Gone” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 8th November, followed by “Closer” on 17th January. I’ve recorded an interview with Doug that will feature on the Show on 7th February along with three tracks from the album.

As with many such bands, Revolution Saints was the product of the imagination of Frontiers Records president Serafino Perugino. The band released it’s first, self-titled album in 2015. That was followed by “Light in the Dark” in 2017. The multi-talented Frontiers guru Alessandro Del Vecchio has been involved with all three albums as keyboard player, backing vocalist and producer / mixer. The first album also saw guest appearances from Arnel Pineda and Neal Schon.

Revolution Saints features two current members of The Dead Daisies – Deen Castronovo on lead vocals and drums and Doug Aldrich on guitar. The former has performed with Bad English, Hardline, Ozzy Osbourne and Journey; whilst Aldrich has recorded with Lion, Hurricane, Bad Moon Rising, Burning Rain, Dio and Whitesnake. Those two are joined by bass player Jack Blades who has performed with Night Ranger and Damn Yankees.

Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/RevolutionSaints/

