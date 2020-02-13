NI ROCKS Recommends "Dirty Shirley" by DIRTY SHIRLEY

“Dirty Shirley” is the excellent, self-titled, debut album from a band that features guitar legend George Lynch and rising vocal sensation Dino Jelusic; both of whom are no stranger to the NI Rocks playlists on Rock Radio NI. The album was released via Frontiers Music on 24th January. Dirty Shirley is another shining example of how good that label can be at creating new projects that feature some of the top artists in the rock music scene. The tracks “Here Comes The King” and “Dirty Blues” were included on the Friday NI Rocks Show during November, followed by “I Believe” on 10th January.

George Lynch should need no introduction to any rock music fan. He rose to fame as the guitarist with Dokken in the 80’s and went on to form Lynch Mob. Following the release of a number of solo albums, he has released albums with T&N, KXM, Sweet & Lynch, Shadow Train and The End Machine in the past eight years. All of those bands will have featured on the NI Rocks Shows and I was fortunate enough to have George as a guest on the Show back in 2015 – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1831-ni-rocks-interview-with-george-lynch.html

Croatian singer Dino Jelusic first came to my attention in early 2018 when Frontiers released “Bite!”, the debut album from his band Animal Drive. By that stage the former Junior Eurovision Song Contest winner had already been recruited into the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Dino talked about his career to date in an interview he did for NI Rocks in March 2018 – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3328-ni-rocks-interview-with-dino-jelusic-from-animal-drive.html . Since then Animal Drive has released an EP of covers and a second album is expected later this year.





Joining Lynch and Jelusic are Evanescence drummer Will Hunt (who has also recorded with Black Label Society, Michael Sweet, Gus G and others) and bass player Trevor Roxx.





There are 12 tracks on the album and Jelusic is offered the opportunity to demonstrate how comfortable and amazing he is in a number of music styles. It shouldn’t really need said that Lynch’s guitar playing is top notch! The album was produced by Lynch and mixed by Alessandro Del Vecchio.





