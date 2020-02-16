NI ROCKS Recommends "Passion" by PASSION

Frontiers Music continues to demonstrate that there is much more to the label than classic rock bands and the 80’s generation of artists with the release of the self-titled debut album from Passion. The album was released on 24th January and features former Night By Night vocalist Daniel Rossall – performing under the name Lion Ravarez. The track “Too Bad For Baby” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in November, followed by “Trespass on Love” on 3rd January and “Back” on 31st January.

Daniel Rossall was the vocalist for UK band Night By Night from 2011 to 2012, performing on their single “Time To Escape”. That band had been founded by former The Sisters of Mercy guitarist Ben Christo in 2008 and initially he had also been the vocalist. Rossall was recruited in early 2011, but was replaced by former Voodoo Six vocalist Henry Rundell in late 2012.





Rossall then seems to have maintained a fairly low profile until 2017 when he started work on Passion. After sending some tracks to Frontiers the band was signed to the label in 2018. Most of the debut album was actually recorded by Rossall himself and he also produced it. However, the band is now a reality with the addition of Weston James Jr on bass, Chance Vanderlain on guitar and Bobby Laker on drums.





Rossall also contribu ted four tracks to the latest album by Revolution Saints, the band featuring Doug Aldrich, Deen Castronovo and Jack Blades).





Check out the Daniel Rossal website - http://www.danielrossallmusic.co.uk/ and the Passion Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/passionbanduk/

