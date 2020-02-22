NI ROCKS Recommends "Age of Fear" by STORM FORCE

“Age of Fear” is the debut album from Canadian melodic rock band Storm Force and it was released by Escape Music on 25th January. Notably, the band features guitarist Greg Fraser who was a founding member of Brighton Rock and also played in Helix. The track “Because of You” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 3rd January and “Age of Fear” on the Show on 14th February.

Greg Fraser was one of the founding members of Brighton Rock back in 1982 and he went on to release three albums with the band before it broke up in 1992. He was then a member of Helix for four years and played on the album “It’s a Business Doing Pleasure”. When Brighton Rock reformed in 2001, Fraser was again part of that line-up. In 2006 he also released the first Fraze Gang album alongside Brighton Rock bass player Stevie Skreebs. They released a second album in 2012.





Storm Force is principally a collaboration between Fraser and vocalist Patrick Gagliardi who was previously in the band Surface Tension. They are joined by bass player Mike Beradelli and drummer Brian Hamilton. There are guest vocals on two tracks from Serena Pryne (from Serena Pryne and The Mandevilles) and guest keyboards from Rein Knol.





Check out the band’s website at https://stormforce.ca/





