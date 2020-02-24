NI ROCKS Recommeds "Shadow Breaker" by SHADOW BREAKER

French band Shadow Breaker released their self-titled debut album through Pride & Joy Music on 24th January. The band is actually the third collaboration between two of its members, following on from Savourey in the 90’s and Northwind in the 00’s. This new project is heavily inspired by the big rock bands of the late 70’s and early 80’s. The track “City of Lights” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 3rd January, followed by “Fly Me” on 14th February.

Shadow Breaker was formed in 2019 by Chris Savourey, who plays guitars and bass, along with vocalist Franck Midoux, aka Franck Moondog. Both had been in the band Savourey in the late 90’s and had released an album called “Dreamland” in 1998. They were also part of the band Northland that formed in 2000 and released an album called “Seasons” in 2002.

Prior to forming the band Savourey, Chris had also released solo albums in 1994 and 1996. He subsequently played for another French band, Heavenly, from 1999 to 2001, performing on their debut album and was a member of the band Karelia. Chris is also a founding member of the metal band Born Again, which has released two albums since forming in 2016. Franck also fronted the band The BYMZ.





Savourey and Midoux are joined on the “Shadow Breaker” album by drummer Yannick Pierre for eight tracks and by drummer Christophe Pichot for the other.

