NI ROCKS Recommends "Sonic Playground Revisited" by THE RAGGED SAINTS

“Sonic Playground Revisted” is the second album from Finnish band The Ragged Saints and it was released on 31st January by AOR Heaven. Work actually commenced on the album shortly after the release of the band’s debut album in 2013 but stalled with the band taking a hiatus for several years. With their collective feet back on the throttle, the band have returned with a great new album. The track “Turning Cold” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 14th February.

The Ragged Saints was formed by guitarists Tomi Julkunen and Toni Bite in 2011. They recruited singer Markku Kuikka, drummer Miikki Kunttu and bass player Jukka Hoffrén and the band’s debut album “The Sound of Breaking Free” was released in 2013.

After a break of several years, all five original members have reunited and completed a second album. Some of the tracks from the new album had been around as demos since 2013 but have now been re-invigorated and recorded.

Check out the band’s website at http://www.theraggedsaints.com/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!



