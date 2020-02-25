NI ROCKS Recommends "Casino" by ANCHOR LANE

When a band has worked with Toby Jepson on their debut album and Ricky Warwick has co-written two of the tracks on that album, then it’s probably worth checking it out! That band is Anchor Lane and that album is “Casino” which was released by R7 Records on 31st January. The track “Casino” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in December.

Scottish band Anchor Lane released an EP called “New Beginning” in 2017 and has opened for bands such as Cheap Trick, Eagles of Death Metal and Tremonti, as well as playing Download and Hard Rock Hell.





The band features singer Conor Gaffney, guitarist Lawrence O’Brien, bass player Matthew Quigley and drummer Scott Hanlon. The album was recorded at Vale Studios in the Midlands with Toby Jepson (Wayward Sons, Little Angels, Gun). Ricky Warwick co-wrote two of the tracks – the opener “Blood & Ivory” and “Dead Run”. He also also performs on the latter.

Check out the band’s website at https://anchorlanemusic.com/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!





