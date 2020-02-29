NI ROCKS Recommends "Blood Red Victory" by IRONFLAME

American metal band Ironflame released their third album, “Blood Red Victory” through Divebomb Records on 7th February. Ironflame initially started as a solo project by multi-instrumentalist Andrew D’Cagna in 2016 but has evolved into a full touring band. The track “Blood Red Cross” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 14th February.

Ironflame was formed in Ohio during 2016 by Andrew D’Cagna. The debut album “Lightning Strikes the Crown” was released independently in 2017 with D’Cagna playing all the instruments, other than a few guitar solos, and providing the lead vocals. A second album, “Tales of Splendor and Sorrow”, followed in 2018.





With a growing demand for live performances, D’Cagna recruited a number of musician to perform the tracks on stage. The band has played a number of European shows as well as gigs in the USA. More European shows are planned for 2020.





The current live line-up of Ironflame features D’Cagna along with guitarists Quinn Lukas and Jess Scott, bass player James Babcock and drummer Noah Skiba.

The album is released by Divebomb Records on CD and by Metalworld on vinyl.

Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/IronflameUSA/

