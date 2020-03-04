NI ROCKS Recommends "Peach" by GORILLA RIOT

“Peach” is the debut album from English band Gorilla Riot and it was released on 31st January through Off Yer Rock Recordings. The band formed in 2013 and released four EPs between 2014 and 2018. Over the past few years they have toured with a number of artists, played in Europe and featured on some of the big-name festivals such as Ramblin Man and Download. The track “Still Doing Time” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 28th February.

Singer and guitarist Arjun Bhishma formed Gorilla Riot in Manchester in 2013. Most of the band’s original members remain and the current line-up features guitarists Liam Henry and Charly T, bass player James Degnan and newest member, drummer Will Lewis.

Gorilla Riot released a self-titled mini album in 2014, followed by the EPs “Eve Tapes Live” later that year, “Six Shots Down” in 2016 and “American Honey” in 2018. After signing to Off Yer Rocka in March 2019 the band released three singles, which are all included on the album “Peach” – “Half Cut”, “Young Guns” and “Black Heart Woman”.





The band has already played festivals such as Ramblin Man and Download and toured Spain as well as doing many UK shows. There are more dates planned over the next few months. These can be found on the band’s website along with all the usual information and links -

www.gorillariotband.com





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!