NI ROCKS Recommends "Legal At Last" by ANVIL

Canadian metal legends Anvil return to Belfast to play a gig in the Limelight on 11th March. That gig is part of a tour to promote the band’s latest album “Legal At Last” which was released on 14th February through AFM Records. Since forming back in 1978 the band has now released eighteen studio albums and they are one of the few bands from the 80’s to continue to release albums regularly without ever taking a break. The track “Nabbed in Nebraska” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in December and “Legal At Last” featured on 31st January.

Anvil initially started as a four-piece under the name Lips in 1978 before changing their name in 1981 for the release of their debut album “Hard n Heavy”. Two of those four members remain in the line-up today – lead vocalist and guitarist Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow and drummer Robb Reiner. For many years the band featured a second guitarist, but not since 2007. There have been a number of bass players over the years, but Chris Robertson has held that position since 2014.





“Legal At Last” is Anvil’s first album with AFM Records, having released three albums with Steamhammer between 2013 and 2018, although they have worked with the same producer, Martin ‘Mattes’ Pfeiffer, on the last three albums. Since1981 the band has recorded for a number of labels, including Attic, Metal Blade Records and Massacre Records.

Check out the Anvil Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/anvilmetal/





