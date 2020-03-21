NI ROCKS Recommends "Tear The Sky Wide Open" by SILVERTHORNE

“Tear the Sky Wide Open” is the debut EP from Silverthorne, a band that features singer / guitarist Pete Shoulder and drummer Brian Tichy. It was released on 21st February via Golden Robot Records. A couple of the tracks had been released as singles during 2019. The single “Tear the Sky Wide Open” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in August, followed by “Black River Rising” in November. The track “Roll Me Back Again” was included more recently, on 14th March.

Drummer Brian Tichy has played with bands such as Whitesnake, Foreigner, The Dead Daises and Ozzy Osbourne. Tichy initially met singer / guitarist Pete Shoulder when The Union supported Whitesnake on a UK tour. However, the two did not start working together until several years later when they teamed up with Dean and Robert DeLeo from Stone Temple Pilots on a possible project. When this didn’t materialise, Tichy decided to start his own band and Shoulder was a natural choice.

Tichy and Shoulder started writing tracks for and brought in bass player Daniel Spree. The decision to record an EP rather than an album is a reflection of both time limitations caused by competing commitments and the decreasing sales of albums in comparison to EPs.





For more information on Silverthorne, visit https://www.facebook.com/silverthorneband , or http://silverthorneband.com .





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!

