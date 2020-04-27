NI ROCKS Recommends "The Dark Delight" by DYNAZTY

“The Dark Delight” is the seventh studio album from Swedish band Dynazty and it was released by AFM Records on 3rd April. The band formed in 2007 and released their debut album in 2009. This is their second album since signing with AFM Records. Singer Nils Molin has also been providing vocals for Amaranthe since replacing Jake E in 2017. The first single from the new album, “Presence of Mind”, was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show back on February, followed by “Heartless Madness” and “Waterfall” in March. “Presence of Mind” was also featured in the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 14th April.

Dynazty formed in 2007, although singer Nils Molin didn’t join until the following year. Two other founding members remain with the band – drummer George Härnsten Egg and guitarist Rob Love Magnusson. The other original members, guitarist John Berg and bass player Joel Fox Apelgren departed in 2009 and 2013 respectively. The latter was replaced by Jonathan Olsson, whilst current guitarist Mike Lavér joined the band in 2011. Egg, Olsson and former guitarist Mano Lewys are also part of the band QFT that features singer Linnéa Vikström ( http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3355-interview-with-linnea-vikstrom.html )





Dynazty released their debut album “Bring The Thunder” in 2009. That was followed by “Knock You Down” in 2011 and “Sultans of Sin” in 2012. They then signed with Spinefarm Records for their next two releases in 2014 and 2016 before moving to AFM Records for the release of “Firesign” in 2018.





Check out the band’s website at http://www.dynazty.com/





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!

