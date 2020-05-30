NI ROCKS recommends "Shove It Down" by BLENDED BREW

“Shove It Down” is the second album from Danish band Blended Brew and it was released on 1st May by Mighty Music. The band has a very classic rock kind of sound and has been compared to modern band such as Rival Sons or Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown. They’ve been around for more than ten years now, but this is their first album release with Mighty Music. The track “Ancient Alien” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 10th April.





According to ‘Discogs’, Blended Brew released their first 4 track EP called “Art of Control” back in 2010 and it wasn’t until 2015 that their debut album “Hand Patrones” was released via Gateway Music. That was followed by the EP “Laughing at Your Feet” in 2017 and a couple of singles. One of these, “Wrong Hand”, from 2018 has been featured on both the Friday NI Rocks Show and NI Rocks A-Z Show. The latest album was recorded live and analogue and run on tape machine to get an authentic rock sound.





Blended Brew has played shows across Europe with Marco Mendoza and has also toured in the USA in 2011/12 and China in 2013. The current line-up features Jimmy Månsson on vocals and guitar, Lord Sebastian Groset on piano, organ and blues harp, Christoffer Beck on drums and latest addition Lasse H. Mortensen on bass.

Check out the band’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Blendedbrew/





