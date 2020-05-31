NI ROCKS Recommends "Phase Three" by DEVICIOUS

“Phase Three” is the third album to be released by German band DeVicious in three years, but the first with their new lead singer. The album was released on 8th May by Metalapolis Records. I’d posted recommendations for the bands previous two albums and the new album is equally well worth checking out. The lead-off track “Firefly” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in February and on the NI Rocks A-Z Show in March. The track “Mysterious” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 1st May.

DeVicious formed in 2016 and released their debut album “Never Say Never” through Pride & Joy Records in 2018. That was followed by “Reflections” in 2019 on the Metalapolis Records label.





All three albums have featured guitarist Radivoj Petrovic, bass player Alex Frey, drummer Lars Nippa and keyboard player Denis Kunz. The first two features singer Zoran Sandorov, aka ‘Mister Sanders’, but new vocalist Antonio Calanna has taken over for “Phase Three”.





Check out the band’s website at https://www.devicious.band/





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!





