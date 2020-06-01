NI ROCK Recommends "Lost Souls" by RYDERS CREED

English band Ryders Creed released their second album, “Lost Souls”, through Off Yer Rocka Recordings on 8th May. The band formed in 2016 and released their self titled debut in 2018. The track “Headspace” from that album was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show twice that year. The lead off single from the new album was called “Lost Soul” and this was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 8th May.

Ryders Creed was formed in 2016 after singer Ryan Antony, guitarist Myles Cooper and bass player Richard Clark left their previous band Black Rose Cadillac. They were soon joined by drummer Lee Gilbert and guitarist Lee Hicks- Spencer. With the departure of the latter, the band is now well established as a four piece.





Singer Antony states in the official press release – “ Blood, sweat and tears went into writing and recording this album. We had to delve into the deeper parts of ourselves to become truly immersed in the writing process. This album is longer than our debut, it’s darker, more complex. It’s still very much Ryders Creed, but each of us believes that we have found our sound with this album. We are all emotionally connected to this album and as nervous and excited as we are to release it, we are proud of Lost Souls”.





Check out the website at https://www.ryderscreed.co.uk/

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!



