NI ROCKS Recommends "Lunaris" by MOONLIGHT HAZE

“Lunaris” is the second album from Italian symphonic, power metal band Moonlight Haze and it was released on 12th June by Scarlet Records. The band is fronted by former Temperance singer Chiara Tricarico and formed in 2018. The track “Till the End” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 12th June.

Chiara Tricarico fronted Italian melodic metal band Temperance from 2013 to 2017, releasing three studio albums and a live album, before going on to form Moonlight Haze. She has also worked on various other projects including the Italian symphonic metal band Ravenword which she joined in 2016, releasing the album “Transcendence” in January 2020.





Tricarico formed Moonlight Haze along with another former Temperance member, drummer and keyboard player Giulio Capone. Those two are joined by guitarists Marco Falanga and Alberto Melinato and bass player Alessandro Jacobi. The latter has also been a member of Italian band Elvenking since 2012 and Elvenking violinist Fabio ‘Lethien’ Polo appears on the song “Of Birth and Death”.





Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/Moonlighthazeband/





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!