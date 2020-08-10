NI ROCK Recommends "Lions" by TOKYO MOTOR FIST

“Lions” is the second album from Tokyo Motor Fist, the band that features singer Ted Poley from Danger Danger and guitarist Steve Brown from Trixter. It was released on 10th July by Frontiers Music; who also released the band’s self titled debut in 2017. So far I’ve featured three tracks from the album on the Friday NI Rocks Show – “Youngblood”, “Around Midnight” and most recently, on the Show on 31st July, the track “Mean It”.

Singer Ted Poley is of course best known as the frontman for Danger Danger from 1987 to 1993 and again from 2004, but he has also released albums with the bands Prophet, Bone Machine and Melodica and as a solo artist. Steve Brown was the lead guitarist for Trixter from 1983 to 1995 and again since 2007. He has also been a touring guitarist for Def Leppard, Danger Danger, Dennis DeYoung, Joe Lynn Turner and others as well as being a songwriter and producer.





Poley and Brown are joined in Tokyo Motor Fist by drummer Chuck Burgi and bass player Greg Smith; both of whom have played with Rainbow. Burgi has also performed with Blue Oyster Cult and Joe Lynn Turner, whilst Smith has also performed with Ted Nugent and Alice Cooper.





Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/TMFband/





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

This is purely a personal recommendation and some information about the artist and the album; not a traditional ‘review’. Most of the recommendations posted are for albums that have been sent to us digitally by the record label or promoter. Quite often I’ve also bought the album on CD or vinyl as well and sometimes I just feel the need to post a recommendation for an album that I’ve bought myself. Essentially these are albums that I like and which I’ve played some tracks from on the Shows on Rock Radio NI!



