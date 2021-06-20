A regular feature highlighting some of the great album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” - these are just recommendations. A few words about the artists and the albums that appealed to me and from which I’ll have been playing tracks from on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently.

This month the list starts with Flotsam & Jetsam.

FLOTSAM & JETSAM – “Blood in the Water” – AFM Records 4th June

“Blood in the Water” is the 14th studio album from American metal band Flotsam & Jetsam since their debut release in 1986. The album was released on 4th June by AFM Records. The track “Burn The Sky” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in April followed by “Blood In The Water” and “Brace for Impact” in May.

Flotsam & Jetsam trace their roots back in Phoenix in 1981, although the name only appeared in 1984. Their first album “Doomsday for the Deceiver” was released in 1986 and shortly after bass player Jason Newsted left to join Metallica. That first album also featured vocalist Eric A.K. Knutson who is the only band member to appear on all their releases as well as guitarists Edward Carlson (who played remained in the band until 2013) and Michael Gilbert (who played on the first six albums up to 1997 and returned to the band in 2011 for the last four albums) as well as drummer Kelly David-Smith (who remained in band until 1997 and returned for a period between 2011 and 2015).





The current Flotsam & Jetsam line-up features Knutson and Gilbert as well as guitarist Steve Conley (since 2013), bass player Bill Bodily (since 2020) and drummer Ken Mary (since 2017).

Website - https://www.flotstildeath.com/

