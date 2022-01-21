A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a few words about the artists and the albums that appeal to me. It is just a personal recommendation to check out an album. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently.

This month there are albums from Autumn's Child, Nocturna, Kissin Dynamite etc

AUTUMN’S CHILD – “Zenith” – Pride & Joy Music 14th Jan

“Zenith” is the third album from Swedish melodic rock band Autumn’s Child in just over two years and it was released on 14th January through Pride & Joy Music. The band is fronted by Mikael Erlandsson who has previously fronted groups such Secret Service and Last Autumn’s Dream as well as releasing a number of solo albums. The Autumn’s Child track “Emergency” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 7th January.





Autumn’s Child released their self-titled debut album in Japan in December 2019 via Avalon and then worldwide in January 2020 through AOR Heaven. It featured Erlandsson, drummer Robban Bäck (previously from Eclipse), guitarist Pontus Âkesson, guitarist Claes Andreasson, keyboard player Jona Tee (from H.E.A.T) and bass players Joel Starander and Peter Samuelsson.





The band’s second album “Angel’s Gate” was released a year later with Erlandsson, Bäck, Âkesson and Andreasson returning, this time with the latter on keyboards. The latest album continues with the same line-up and the addition of bass player Magnus Rosen. Erlandsson plays keyboards and guitar as well as being lead vocalist. There are guest appearances from Jona Tee as well as guitarists Sayit Dölen, Rasmus Ehrnborn and Roberth Nygren; bass player Martin Olsson and singer Anna-Mia Bonde.





NOCTURNA – “Daughters of the Night” – Scarlet Records 21st Jan

“Daughters of the Night” is the debut album from Nocturna, a band that features the vocals of Grace Darkling and Rehn Stillnight. The album mixes gothic symphonic and power metal influences and it was released on 21st January by Scarlet Records. The track “New Evil” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 21st January.





The band was created by Federico Mondelli who is the guitarist and keyboard player with Frozen Crown and Volturian. I’m presuming that he is “Hedon” the guitarist on Nocturna but can’t say for sure at the moment! The other band members are “Antares” on bass and “Deimos” on drums. “Grace Darkling” is Greta Cangelosi from the band Angelize and “Rehn Stillnight” is Serena Cetra from the band Septum.





