Dan Reed Network talk about music video for new single ‘Champion’

To coincide with their UK & European tour, Dan Reed Network talk about the concept behind music video for their sublime and exhilarating new single, ‘Champion’

 

“Champion deals with the concept that we are what we eat, not just our physical health but our soul’s well-being,” says Dan Reed. “It’s about surrounding ourselves with people that feed our dreams, support and push us to be more creative, more alive, and to enjoy the ride.”

 

“The video portrays the intensity in the eyes of people from every walk of life. Having the band performing in front of the rear projected screens was to immerse those of us who wrote and will be performing this song live to visually state we all live in this bubble of light where every person we meet brings new insights, lessons, strength, and if we’re lucky, wisdom.”

 

DAN REED NETWORK – ‘FIGHT ANOTHER DAY’ – MARCH 2017 UK TOUR

Wednesday 1st March                  Level 3 Club, Swindon

Friday 3rd March                              Warehouse 23, Wakefield

Saturday 4th March                        Live Rooms, Chester

Sunday 5th March                           The Globe, Cardiff

Tuesday 7th March                         The Cluny, Newcastle

Wednesday 8th March                  Oran Mor, Glasgow

Friday 10th March                           100 Club, London

Saturday 11th March                      Local Authority, Sheffield

Sunday 12th March                         The Robin 2, Bilston

Tuesday 14th March                       Ruby Lounge, Manchester

Wednesday 15th March               Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

 

