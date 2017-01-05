Dan Reed Network talk about music video for new single ‘Champion’

To coincide with their UK & European tour, Dan Reed Network talk about the concept behind music video for their sublime and exhilarating new single, ‘Champion’

“Champion deals with the concept that we are what we eat, not just our physical health but our soul’s well-being,” says Dan Reed. “It’s about surrounding ourselves with people that feed our dreams, support and push us to be more creative, more alive, and to enjoy the ride.”

“The video portrays the intensity in the eyes of people from every walk of life. Having the band performing in front of the rear projected screens was to immerse those of us who wrote and will be performing this song live to visually state we all live in this bubble of light where every person we meet brings new insights, lessons, strength, and if we’re lucky, wisdom.”

DAN REED NETWORK – ‘FIGHT ANOTHER DAY’ – MARCH 2017 UK TOUR

Wednesday 1st March Level 3 Club, Swindon

Friday 3rd March Warehouse 23, Wakefield

Saturday 4th March Live Rooms, Chester

Sunday 5th March The Globe, Cardiff

Tuesday 7th March The Cluny, Newcastle

Wednesday 8th March Oran Mor, Glasgow

Friday 10th March 100 Club, London

Saturday 11th March Local Authority, Sheffield

Sunday 12th March The Robin 2, Bilston

Tuesday 14th March Ruby Lounge, Manchester

Wednesday 15th March Rescue Rooms, Nottingham