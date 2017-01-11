Sari Schorr The Engine Room 2017 UK tour dates

SARI SCHORR & THE ENGINE ROOM 2017 UK TOUR DATES

 

Following the September 2016 of Sari Schorr & The Engine Room’s critically acclaimed debut album “A Force of Nature” featuring guest performances from Walter Trout and Oli Brown, Sari is pleased to announce her upcoming 2017 UK Tour dates.

 

“We’re really looking forward to coming back to the UK to perform songs from the new album to our lovely British blues fans,” says Sari. “British blues audiences are the best – they’re passionate about their music.”

 

The band features guitarist Innes Sibun (Robert Plant), keyboardist Anders Olinder (Peter Gabriel, Glenn Hughes, PP Arnold), bassist Kevin Jeffries (Mike Oldfield, Roger Taylor, Steve Harley) and Kevin O’Rourke (drums).

 

“Her vocal range and delivery holds your attention right from the start, casting a spell over the audience. It’s incredible to witness.” - Blues Matters

 

 

SARI SCHORR & THE ENGINE ROOM – 2017 UK TOUR DATES

 

Book online from Bandsintown - http://bandsintown.com/SariSchorr

 

Bar Brunel, Bridgewater                                               Wednesday 15 March 

Colston Hall, Bristol Jazz & Blues Festival            Thursday 16 March 

Crawdaddy Club, Essex                                                 Friday 17 March 

Rockabella Blues Club, Frome                                   Saturday 18 March 

The Borderline, London                                                Monday 20 March 

Fibbers, York                                                                     Thursday 23 March 

Scarborough Blues Festival                                         Friday 24 March 

Drummond’s, Aberdeen                                              Saturday 25 March 

Cottiers, Glasgow                                                            Sunday 26 March 

Talking Heads, Southampton                                     Wednesday 4 April 

The Stables, Milton Keynes                                        Wednesday 12 April 

Huntingdon Hall, Worcester                                      Thursday 13 April 7

Atkinson, Southport                                                       Saturday 15 April 

The Hawth, Crawley                                                       Sunday 16 April 2

Beaverwood, Chislehurst                                            Thursday 18 May 

Keighley Blues Festival                                                 Friday 19 May

Redcar R&B Club, Cleveland                                       Saturday 20 May 

Flowerpot, Derby                                                            Thursday 25 May 

Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham                         Friday 26 May 

West End Centre, Aldershot                                       Saturday 27 May

 

