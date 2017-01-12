NI ROCKS Interview with JIZZY PEARL (Jan 2017)

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of the Love/Hate album “Wasted In America” and to commemorate that, front-man Jizzy Pearl is touring the UK to play some gigs. I arranged to speak to Jizzy on 10th January to talk about the tour, the album and future plans, including a new solo album. We actually did the interview twice due to issues with the more modern technology and ended up recording it over the phone, so many thanks to Jizzy for his patience! The interview will be broadcast on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 13th January and this Show is available now via the On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (the show uploaded on 11th Jan).





This was my third interview with the former Ratt, LA Guns and Quiet Riot singer, following an e-mail interview in January 2014 and an appearance on the Friday NI Rocks Show in September 2015 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2223-ni-rocks-interview-with-jizzy-pearl.html

The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.





Playlist

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

BLACK STAR RIDERS – Testify or Say Goodbye

BLACK OAK COUNTY – If Only You Knew

JIZZY PEARL – Too Late

Interview with JIZZY PEARL Part 1 (5 min)

LOVE/HATE – Wasted In America

Interview with JIZZY PEARL Part 2 (5 min)

LOVE/HATE – Don’t Fuck With Me

Interview with JIZZY PEARL Part 3 (7 min)

LOVE/HATE – Tranquilizer

L.A. GUNS – Dreamtime

MAVERICK – Beyond The Gates

AGE OF REFLECTION – Borderline

EMPIRE – Fool In Love

GOTTHARD – Stay With Me

TESLA – Song & Emotion / Changes

