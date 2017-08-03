NI ROCKS Interview with KOBRA PAIGE from KOBRA AND THE LOTUS

I’ve been a big fan of Canadian band Kobra and the Lotus for about five years and they have featured regularly on the NI Rocks Shows over those years. I’d posted an e-mail interview with front-woman Kobra Paige back in January 2013, but with the recent release of their latest album “Prevail I” and the announcement of the band’s first Belfast gig on 26th November I thought we needed to get Kobra onto the Friday NI Rocks Show for a chat. We spoke via Skype on 1st August as the band prepared to kick off a tour with Steve Harris and British Lion. That interview and 4 tracks from “Prevail I” can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 2nd August - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.

Playlist for the Show

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Coyote

BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Roll The Dice

MONSTER TRUCK – New Soul

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up

Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 1 (8 min)

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Triggerpulse

Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 2 (7 min)

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Hell on Earth

Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 3 (10 min)

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Manifest Destiny

THE AGONIST – Take Me To Church

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Cleanse The Bloodlines

STONE TRIGGER – Children of the Night

CRAZY LIXX – Hunter of the Heart

WRAITH – Lifeline

IRON MAIDEN - Paschendale

Check out Kobra and the Lotus at http://kobraandthelotus.com/

