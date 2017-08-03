NI ROCKS Interview with KOBRA PAIGE from KOBRA AND THE LOTUS
I’ve been a big fan of Canadian band Kobra and the Lotus for about five years and they have featured regularly on the NI Rocks Shows over those years. I’d posted an e-mail interview with front-woman Kobra Paige back in January 2013, but with the recent release of their latest album “Prevail I” and the announcement of the band’s first Belfast gig on 26th November I thought we needed to get Kobra onto the Friday NI Rocks Show for a chat. We spoke via Skype on 1st August as the band prepared to kick off a tour with Steve Harris and British Lion. That interview and 4 tracks from “Prevail I” can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 2nd August - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.
Playlist for the Show
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Breathe Again
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Coyote
BLACKWATER CONSPIRACY – Roll The Dice
MONSTER TRUCK – New Soul
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Light Me Up
Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 1 (8 min)
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Triggerpulse
Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 2 (7 min)
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Hell on Earth
Interview with KOBRA PAIGE Part 3 (10 min)
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Manifest Destiny
THE AGONIST – Take Me To Church
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS – Cleanse The Bloodlines
STONE TRIGGER – Children of the Night
CRAZY LIXX – Hunter of the Heart
WRAITH – Lifeline
IRON MAIDEN - Paschendale
Check out Kobra and the Lotus at http://kobraandthelotus.com/
