NI ROCKS Interview with Jymmy Tolland from BOBAFLEX

I’ve been a big fan of American band Bobaflex since I heard their 2011 album “Hell In My Heart”. Since then they’ve released the albums “Charlatans’s Web” (2013) and “Anything That Moves” (2015) and I posted an interview with singer / guitarist Shaun online back in 2013. Their latest album “Eloquent Dreams” is released through Thermal Entertainment LLC on 25th August and I thought that was a good opportunity to get someone from the band onto the Show. I spoke to bass player Jymmy Tolland via Skype on 23rd August to talk about the band, the album, future plans and more.

That interview is featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show uploaded on 24th August along with 2 tracks from the new album and a track from each of the previous three albums - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

The interview will be transcribed and posted here in due course.

Check out the band website at - https://www.theofficialbobaflex.com/

The band are Marty McCoy and Shaun McCoy on vocals and guitars, Tommy Johnson on drums, Dave Tipple on guitar and Jymmy Tolland on bass.

Playlist for the Show

BOBAFLEX – Hell In My Heart / Bury Me With My Guns On

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Someday

BALEFUL CREED – The Wolf

ALTER BRIDGE – Metalingus (Live)

LIONHEART – Lionheart

ARCHANGE – Rock Non Stop

GODS OF SILENCE – All My Life

BOBAFLEX – A Spider In The Dark

Interview with Jymmy Tolland from Bobaflex Pt1 (7min)

BOBAFLEX – Hey You

Interview with Jymmy Tolland from Bobaflex Pt2 (12min)

BOBAFLEX – Long Time Coming

BOBAFLEX – I’m Glad You’re Dead

CONJURING FATE – Dr Frankenstein

DEVILFIRE – She’s Like Fire

IRON MAIDEN – Murders In The Rue Morgue

BLACKFOOT – Searchin

BLACKFOOT – Highway Song (Live)

