NI ROCKS Interview with RICK RUHL from EVERY MOTHER'S NIGHTMARE

Many people will remember Tennessee based band Every Mother’s Nightmare for their two albums released through Arista Records in the early 90’s. They also released another three albums in the early 00’s and I’ve featured tracks from the band on the NI Rocks Shows for many years. The band never really went away and after releasing an EP in 2015, they release their first studio album in fifteen years on 6th October. The album “Grind” is released through HighVolMusic. I spoke to singer Rick Ruhl via Skype on 12th September to chat about the new album and much more. You can hear that interview, along with four tracks from the album on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 14th Sept 2017. That Show also features an interview with Swedish band Sparzanza and it can be found on our On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





The band are Rick Ruhl on vocals, Travis "Gunner" Butler and John Guttery on guitars, Lonnie Hammer on drums and Troy Fleming on bass.

For more information check out the band’s website at http://emnrocks.com/

The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.

Playlist for the Show

ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Loco Crazy

Interview with Rick Ruhl from Every Mother’s Nightmare Part 1 (4.5 min)

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Snake

Interview with Rick Ruhl Part 2 (5.5 min)

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Blown Away

Interview with Rick Ruhl Part 3 (5.5 min)

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Swing Again

KISSIN DYNAMITE – DNA (Live)

EDEN’S CURSE – Judgement Day

VOODOO VEGAS – Resolution

MIKE TRAMP – Work It All Out

SPARZANZA – Vindication

Interview with Fredrik Weileby from Sparzanza Part 1 (7 min)

SPARZANZA – Announcing The End

Interview with Fredrik Weileby Part 2 (8 min)

SPARZANZA – The Trigger

STORMZONE – Coming Home

INGLORIOUS – Change Is Coming

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Things My Father Said

MEGADETH – Symphony of Destruction

