NI ROCKS Interview with FREDRIK WEILEBY from SPARZANZA
Swedish band Sparzanza celebrated their 20th anniversary last year with the release of “Anthology – 20 Years of Sin”. This year, they’re back with their eighth studio album “Announcing The End”, which is their first release with Despotz Records. The album is released on 13th October. I spoke to singer Fredrik Weileby via Skype on 13th September to chat about the new album. You can hear that interview, along with three tracks from the album on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 14th September. That Show also features an interview with Rick Ruhl from American band Every Mother’s Nightmare and it can be found on our On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
The band are Fredrik Weileby on vocals, Calle Johannesson and Magnus Eronen on guitars, Anders Åberg on drums and Johan Carlsson on bass.
For more information check out the band’s website at http://www.sparzanza.com/
Playlist for the Show
ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Loco Crazy
Interview with Rick Ruhl from Every Mother’s Nightmare Part 1 (4.5 min)
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Snake
Interview with Rick Ruhl Part 2 (5.5 min)
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Blown Away
Interview with Rick Ruhl Part 3 (5.5 min)
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Swing Again
KISSIN DYNAMITE – DNA (Live)
EDEN’S CURSE – Judgement Day
VOODOO VEGAS – Resolution
MIKE TRAMP – Work It All Out
SPARZANZA – Vindication
Interview with Fredrik Weileby from Sparzanza Part 1 (7 min)
SPARZANZA – Announcing The End
Interview with Fredrik Weileby Part 2 (8 min)
SPARZANZA – The Trigger
STORMZONE – Coming Home
INGLORIOUS – Change Is Coming
BLACK STONE CHERRY – Things My Father Said
MEGADETH – Symphony of Destruction
