NI ROCKS Interview with FREDRIK WEILEBY from SPARZANZA

Swedish band Sparzanza celebrated their 20th anniversary last year with the release of “Anthology – 20 Years of Sin”. This year, they’re back with their eighth studio album “Announcing The End”, which is their first release with Despotz Records. The album is released on 13th October. I spoke to singer Fredrik Weileby via Skype on 13th September to chat about the new album. You can hear that interview, along with three tracks from the album on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 14th September. That Show also features an interview with Rick Ruhl from American band Every Mother’s Nightmare and it can be found on our On Demand Player - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html





The band are Fredrik Weileby on vocals, Calle Johannesson and Magnus Eronen on guitars, Anders Åberg on drums and Johan Carlsson on bass.





For more information check out the band’s website at http://www.sparzanza.com/

The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.

Playlist for the Show

ROSCO’S RIOT – Sweet Midnight

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Loco Crazy

Interview with Rick Ruhl from Every Mother’s Nightmare Part 1 (4.5 min)

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Snake

Interview with Rick Ruhl Part 2 (5.5 min)

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Blown Away

Interview with Rick Ruhl Part 3 (5.5 min)

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Swing Again

KISSIN DYNAMITE – DNA (Live)

EDEN’S CURSE – Judgement Day

VOODOO VEGAS – Resolution

MIKE TRAMP – Work It All Out

SPARZANZA – Vindication

Interview with Fredrik Weileby from Sparzanza Part 1 (7 min)

SPARZANZA – Announcing The End

Interview with Fredrik Weileby Part 2 (8 min)

SPARZANZA – The Trigger

STORMZONE – Coming Home

INGLORIOUS – Change Is Coming

BLACK STONE CHERRY – Things My Father Said

MEGADETH – Symphony of Destruction

